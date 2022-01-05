Panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo Enjoys the Year's First Snowfall: 'Belly-Sliding Skills Are 10/10'

Xiao Qi Ji, a 16-month-old panda, impressively trotted and slid on his belly in the snow in a video captured by the Smithsonian's National Zoo

A panda cub at the Smithsonian's National Zoo enjoyed the first snowfall of the year in the most adorable way possible.

The cuddly panda, Xiao Qi Ji, is seen trotting through the snow before doing an impressive somersault in an Instagram clip shared by the Washington, D.C., zoo Monday. He wiped the fresh flakes from his face before going for another flip and belly sliding down a hill. Xiao Qi Ji then approached a fellow panda and the two began playing in the snow together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the zoo, this is a "new Xiao Qi Ji" compared to his first interaction with snow this time last year.

"❄️🐼 New year, new Xiao Qi Ji! In January 2021, our giant panda cub was a little wary during his first encounter with snow," the zoo recalled in the caption. "This morning, the 16-month-old plowed face-first into the fresh powder, rolled around and relished the year's first #SnowDay. His belly-sliding skills are 10/10! 🐾 . . . #PandaStory #DC #Snow"

RELATED LINK: Rescue Zebra Befriends Struggling Rhino Calf Brought to Sanctuary 12 Hours After Birth

panda enjoys snow Credit: Smithsonian's National Zoo

From an elephant to a pair of bears and several cute cheetah cubs, many of the National Zoo's other animals had a blast in the snow too! A wallaby named Bennett was a sweet sight as they let the snow fall on their eyelashes and nose in a snap shared by the zoo.

"❄️🐻🐘 Everyone is getting into the #SnowDay spirit!" the Smithsonian's National Zoo captioned a second video. "At the Zoo in Washington, D.C., sloth bears Niko and Deemak had a wintry wrestle while American Bison Lucy and Gally and Asian elephant Swarna grazed peacefully. 🐆 At SCBI in Front Royal, VA, cheetah mom Rosalie and her cubs awoke to a snowy surprise!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Xiao Qi Ji made his arrival on Aug. 21, 2020, the zoo shared on its website. Fans around the world helped pick his name, which means "little miracle" in Mandarin Chinese.

RELATED VIDEO: First-Ever Gorilla Born at Cleveland Zoo in its 139-Year History

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He experienced his first encounter with snow on Jan. 31, 2021 — a moment the zoo made sure to capture.