Smiling Rescue Dog Named Shortcake Gains Social Media Following by Bringing People Joy

Shortcake's owner says her dog smiles even when she's "sleeping, riding in the car, [or] doing something she's not supposed to do"

A rescue dog named Shortcake is bringing joy through her smile!

The 6-year-old pit bull was rescued by Fresno Bully Rescue, according to the dog's Instagram account.

Shortcake has amassed 190,000 followers on Instagram and 407,100 followers on TikTok for her wide smile.

"First of Her Name, Queen of Belly Rubs, Breaker of Gas, Mother of Naps, Eater of Poo," the pit bull's social media bio states. "Saved by @FresnoBullyRescue now living that SoCal life"

Shortcake's owner Amy Matsushima has been interviewed over the years about her smiling best friend.

The pit bull arrived at Fresno Bully Rescue with "severe mange and a hernia," Matsushima told Daily Mail.

"Fresno Bully Rescue didn't have space at the time but there was something about her picture that they couldn't say no to, so they pulled her into the rescue," she shared.

Matsushima similarly told Good Morning America, "[Shortcake] looked miserable but she was wagging her tail and she did have that little smile on her face. It just hit me in my heart and I was like, 'Oh, I have to meet this dog.'"

Shortcake has been smiling her whole life, despite the circumstances.