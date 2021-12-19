This 10-Pack of Catnip-Infused Toys Is Only $5 on Amazon — and Reviewers Say Their Cats Are Obsessed
Anyone with a cat knows that pleasing a cat isn't exactly easy. These purry, furry animals can be picky when it comes to just about everything, including treats, toys, cat caves, and even blankets, and keeping them happy is practically a full-time job for cat parents. Yet if there's an affordable way to hold their attention, that's SmartyKat's Skitters Critters catnip-infused mice toys, which Amazon reviewers say their cats ″can't get enough.″
Only $5 for a 10-pack, SmartyKat's catnip toys are "a great buy" for homes with multiple cats, according to Amazon shoppers. The value pack is currently the second best-selling Amazon product in the catnip toys category, with more than 8,500 five-star ratings. The toys are so good, shoppers say it's "the best money I ever spent for my cat" and even "works for a cat who doesn't care for catnip."
Mimicking the look of mice, these Skitter Critter toys are fun for kitties who love chasing around the house, and durable enough to last months. "I have two rambunctious cats that love to 'hunt' these mice until there is nothing but small bits and pieces left of them," wrote a reviewer. "Trust me, it takes an exceptionally long time to 'kill' one of the SmartyKat Catnip mice. Between the two of them, they will play with these mice for what feels like hours at a time."
The toys are filled with pesticide-free catnip that the same reviewer said got their cat hooked instantly. "The mice come with a faint catnip scent that is definitely not overpowering," they said. "I barely noticed the aroma, but my cats were immediately drawn to the package before I even opened it."
Tons of shoppers have said their cats can't get simply enough of these toys. "These little skitter mice are my cat's favorite," wrote a shopper. "She gets so excited before they are even out of the package… Unlike some of the other mouse toys, these are completely plush, [with] no hard piece in the center (not painful to step on in the middle of the night), and they do not shed or lose their tails. I've never had one fall apart. I don't have to worry about my kitties choking on any part of these."
Another even said that because their cats love these toys so much, they've taken advantage of Amazon's Subscribe & Save functionality to keep a steady stream of supply. "Turns out, all the cats (I have three) love them, for different reasons," said the reviewer. "Of all their toys, I prefer these; they don't hurt my feet when I step on them in the middle of the night (or make noise like some of their sound toys), the cats seem to play with these the most… so they're on auto-subscribe now."
Since the 10-pack is only $5, that makes it just 50 cents for each toy. If you shop the pack through Amazon's Subscribe & Save, you'll even save up to five percent on each delivery. Shop SmartyKat's catnip-infused mice toys now at Amazon.
