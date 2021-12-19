This 10-Pack of Catnip-Infused Toys Is Only $5 on Amazon — and Reviewers Say Their Cats Are Obsessed

Tons of shoppers have said their cats can't get simply enough of these toys. "These little skitter mice are my cat's favorite," wrote a shopper. "She gets so excited before they are even out of the package… Unlike some of the other mouse toys, these are completely plush, [with] no hard piece in the center (not painful to step on in the middle of the night), and they do not shed or lose their tails. I've never had one fall apart. I don't have to worry about my kitties choking on any part of these."