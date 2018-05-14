Border Collies, Poodles and German Shepherds Top 'Smartest Working Dogs' List, See If Your Favorite Breed Made the Cut

As you may have noticed, dog intelligence has been the subject of many scientific news stories as of late. Whether they’re smarter than cats or brainier than raccoons is up for debate, tongues are undoubtedly wagging on this topic.
So, think you’ve got a clever canine on your hands? Business Insider reported on the work of dog psychologist Stanley Coren. Expert and author of The Intelligence of Dogs: Canine Consciousness and Capabilities, plus many more popular pup tomes, he says man’s best friend possesses many different types of smarts: adaptive intelligence (i.e., figuring stuff out), working intelligence (i.e. following orders), instinctive intelligence (i.e. innate talent), as well as spatial intelligence, kinesthetic intelligence, interpersonal intelligence and other categories.
That said, his aforementioned book showcases the extensive survey results of 199 dog obedience judges. Although there are always exceptions (notably Staffordshire bull terriers and Afghan hounds, for instance), the findings were mostly quite consistent. According to Coren, dog breeds can be separated into six tiers,
Top tier: These are the most intelligent working dogs, who “tend to learn a new command in less than five exposures and obey at least 95 percent of the time.”
1. Border collie
2. Poodle
3. German shepherd
4. Golden retriever
5. Doberman pinscher
6. Shetland sheepdog
7. Labrador retriever
8. Papillon
9. Rottweiler
10. Australian cattle dog
Second tier: Coren says these are “excellent working dogs, who tend to learn a new command in five to 15 exposures and obey at least 85 percent of the time.”
11. Pembroke Welsh corgi
12. Miniature schnauzer
13. English Springer Spaniel
14. Belgian Tervuren
15. Schipperke, Belgian sheepdog
16. Collie, Keeshond
17. German short-haired pointer
18. Flat-coated retriever, English Cocker Spaniel, Standard schnauzer
19. Brittany Spaniel
20. Cocker Spaniel, Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever
21. Weimaraner
22. Belgian Malinois, Bernese mountain dog
23. Pomeranian
24. Irish Water Spaniel
25. Vizsla
26. Cardigan Welsh corgi
Third tier: According to Coren, these are “above-average working dogs, who tend to learn a new trick in 15 to 25 repetitions and obey at least 70 percent of the time.”
27. Chesapeake Bay retriever, Puli, Yorkshire terrier
28. Giant schnauzer, Portuguese water dog
29. Airedale, Bouv Flandres
30. Border terrier, Briard
31. Welsh Springer Spaniel
32. Manchester terrier
33. Samoyed
34. Field Spaniel, Newfoundland, Australian terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Gordon setter, Bearded collie
35. American Eskimo dog, Cairn terrier, Kerry blue terrier, Irish setter
36. Norwegian elkhound
37. Affenpinscher, Silky terrier, Miniature pinscher, English setter, Pharaoh hound, Clumber Spaniel
38. Norwich terrier
39. Dalmatian
Fourth tier: Coren says these pups are “average working dogs, who tend to learn a new trick in 25 to 40 repetitions and obey at least 50 percent of the time.”
40. Soft-coated wheaten terrier, Bedlington terrier, Smooth-haired fox terrier
41. Curly-coated retriever, Irish wolfhound
42. Kuvasz, Australian shepherd
43. Saluki, Finnish Spitz, Pointer
44. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, German wirehaired pointer, Black-and-tan coonhound, American Water Spaniel
45. Siberian husky, Bichon Frise, English Toy Spaniel
46. Tibetan Spaniel, English foxhound, Otterhound, American foxhound, Greyhound, Harrier, Parson Russel terrier, Wirehaired pointing griffon
47. West Highland white terrier, Havanese, Scottish deerhound
48. Boxer, Great Dane
49. Dachshund, Staffordshire bull terrier, Shiba Inu
50. Malamute
51. Whippet, Chinese shar-pei, Wirehaired fox terrier
52. Rhodesian ridgeback
53. Ibizan hound, Welsh terrier, Irish terrier
54. Boston terrier, Akita
Fifth tier: These are the “fair working dogs,’ says Coren, “who tend to learn a new trick in 40 to 80 repetitions and respond about 40 percent of the time.”
55. Skye terrier
56. Norfolk terrier, Sealyham terrier
57. Pug
58. French bulldog
59. Brussels griffon, Maltese terrier
60. Italian greyhound
61. Chinese crested
62. Dandie Dinmont terrier, Vendeen, Tibetan terrier, Japanese chin, Lakeland terrier
63. Old English sheepdog
64. Great Pyrenees
65. Scottish terrier, Saint Bernard
66. Bull terrier, Petite Basset Griffon
67. Chihuahua
68. Lhasa apso
69. Bullmastiff
Sixth tier: And finally, the least effective working dogs, as listed in Coren’s book, “who may learn a new trick after more than 100 repetitions and obey around 30 percent of the time.”
70. Shih Tzu
71. Basset hound
72. Mastiff, beagle
73. Pekingese
74. Bloodhound
75. Borzoi
76. Chow chow
77. Bulldog
78. Basenji
79. Afghan hound