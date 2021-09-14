'Extra Small' Pup Out Rides the Big Dogs at Annual Surfing Dog Contest in California

Surf's up, pup!

Sunday saw Helen Woodward Animal Center's 16th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. The yearly event started by the animal welfare organization took place on a dog-friendly beach in Del Mar, California.

Plenty of water-loving pooches came out with their owners to ride the waves and try to win the competition's top prize. This year, the "Best in Surf" title — which is awarded with a medal to the Surf-a-Thon's best canine surfer — went to a Scotty dog named Petey from the event's "extra small" weight class. Larger dogs Derby the rescue Goldendoodle and Bulldog Rothstein got second and third respectively. The dogs were judged based on form, length of ride, and enjoyment of the sport.

surf dogs Credit: Helen Woodward Animal Center

surf dogs Credit: Helen Woodward Animal Center

This special dog day isn't just about having the perfect canine surfing form. The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon also held two different contests for freestyle surfers: one for dogs and their humans and the other for pups who like to ride in packs. Judges awarded points and chose winners for these contests based on the creativity the participants brought to surfing. And for the dogs who didn't want to get their paws wet, the event even had a costume contest.

Overall, it was a day of sun and fun, where canine surfers proved that dogs of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds can learn to surf. Proceeds from the event will go to the numerous programs Helen Woodward Animal Center has to help pets achieve their dreams.

surf dogs Credit: Helen Woodward Animal Center