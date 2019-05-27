Sloth Stuck in Middle of the Road Gets to the Other Side with Help From a Friend

It was a man, not a chicken, who helped this sloth get to safety

placeholder
By
Kelli Bender
May 27, 2019 01:06 PM

With no chickens in sight, a sloth had to depend on a different friend to help them cross the road.

One of the slow-moving animals recently found themselves in the middle of the road and in danger of being hit by passing cars.

Instead of letting the critter figure it out on their own, a man stopped to help the sloth safely to the other side.

In the video of the rescue, our sloth savior carefully picks us the animal, walks them a few feet to the other side of the street, and gently places the sloth in a tree.

Back in familiar territory, the sloth appears to be all smiles.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.