Sloth Stuck in Middle of the Road Gets to the Other Side with Help From a Friend

With no chickens in sight, a sloth had to depend on a different friend to help them cross the road.

One of the slow-moving animals recently found themselves in the middle of the road and in danger of being hit by passing cars.

Instead of letting the critter figure it out on their own, a man stopped to help the sloth safely to the other side.

In the video of the rescue, our sloth savior carefully picks us the animal, walks them a few feet to the other side of the street, and gently places the sloth in a tree.

Back in familiar territory, the sloth appears to be all smiles.