Aging Sloths Get Their Own Retirement Home Where They Can Take it Slow in Their Golden Years

Crawl, don’t walk, to Folly Farm‘s new sloth retirement home.

According to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the adventure park in zoo in Begelly, Wales, open this unique resting home in November 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sloth retirement home is designed to be a place of rest and relaxation for aging zoo sloths. By taking in senior sloths, Folly Farm is freeing up space at other zoos for younger, breeding sloths and providing two- and three-toed retirees with a space that is designed to serve them.

“Aching muscles, creaking joints and slowing down a bit are all things that happen to us as we get older, and most animals are no different. With the older sloths, we might boil their root vegetables to make them softer and easier to eat and, if they’re showing signs of old age, add supplements like cod liver oil into their diet,” Tim Morphew, Folly Farm’s zoo curator, said in a statement. “Depending on how they get on, we might also look at adapting the enclosure to make the floor deeper and reduce the height of branches, so they don’t have as far to climb down.”

RELATED: Baby Sloth Slowly Stealing Hearts at Memphis Zoo

In the wild, sloths have a lifespan of 20 years, but in captivity the animals often live upwards of 50 years, which means this Wales retirement home likely won’t have trouble finding residents.

Right now, the senior sloth sanctuary is home to two two-toed sloths: 24-year-old Tuppee and 34-year-old Lightcap, one of the oldest zoo sloths in Europe.

Morphew added that sloths don’t tend to be great socialites, but he has found that the animals often appreciate company in their twilight years.

This means we are one step closer to getting a Golden Girls reboot with an all-sloth cast.