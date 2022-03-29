The water bowl for dogs is made from durable stainless steel, so it can't be chewed to bits or easily broken like traditional plastic dishes. Plus, it's completely leak-proof and easy to clean by hand or in the top rack of the dishwasher (it's important to clean your dog's water dish often to prevent mold, bacteria, and fungi that can cause infections). It comes in five sizes to accommodate all breeds, and you can shop by your pet's weight; each holds a gallon of water.