The Slopper Stopper Dog Bowl Is the Secret to Preventing Drips Around the House, and It's on Amazon
Dogs are undeniably adorable, but the mess they make during and after drinking water isn't so cute, especially when you unknowingly walk through it. But instead of continuously wiping up after them, consider a specialized tool that prevents the mess in the first place.
The Slopper Stopper Dripless Water Bowl is exactly what the name describes: a dog water dish that prevents pets from spilling and dripping all over the house. Instead of a wide opening that allows them to dunk their entire snout into the water, the bowl limits your dog to a small opening that slowly releases water from the bottom. Think of it like a slow feeder bowl, but for water instead of food.
The water bowl for dogs is made from durable stainless steel, so it can't be chewed to bits or easily broken like traditional plastic dishes. Plus, it's completely leak-proof and easy to clean by hand or in the top rack of the dishwasher (it's important to clean your dog's water dish often to prevent mold, bacteria, and fungi that can cause infections). It comes in five sizes to accommodate all breeds, and you can shop by your pet's weight; each holds a gallon of water.
Not only will this dog dish keep your home cleaner, but it'll help keep your dog hydrated without overdoing it, which can lead to an upset stomach.
Buy It! Slopper Stopper Dripless Water Bowl, $55; amazon.com
This ″magical″ water bowl is backed by more than 1,900 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who said in reviews that it's prevented trails of water and stops their dog from drinking too fast. One five-star reviewer claimed it's "the water bowl all dog owners should have" and even said it's "worth its weight in gold."
Even if you already have a water bowl, you might want to think about replacing it with the Slopper Stopper to save yourself from cleaning your floors every day. Not to mention, your dog might like it more, too.
