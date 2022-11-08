Skipper the Australian Shepherd Becomes Fast Friends with Humpback During Whale Watching Trip

Evan Brodsky caught a meeting between his dog, Skipper, the one-year-old Australian shepherd, and a curious humpback whale in Califonia on camera

Published on November 8, 2022 04:39 PM

Skipper the dog is living up to his name.

The one-year-old Australian shepherd makes an excellent first mate, especially aboard any whale-watching vessel.

Luckily, Skipper's owner, Evan Brodsky, is a crew member aboard a Monterey Bay Whale Watch boat in California, according to KTLA.

Skipper recently joined Brodsky aboard the whale-watching boat for a trip out to sea and was treated to a spectacular site: an up-close humpback whale encounter.

"Enjoy this absolutely heartwarming video of our Boat Pup "Skipper" A beautiful one-year-old Australian shepherd coming face-to-face with a friendly humpback whale. He was just as curious of it as all of us were," Monterey Bay Whale Watch wrote in a Nov. 6 Facebook post along with a clip of the canine meeting the marine mammal.

In the video, Skipper eagerly watches as a humpback whale's face appears above the water. The pup continues to keep an eye on the whale throughout the clip.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch noted in their Facebook post about Skipper's encounter that the dog was lucky to see whales so close.

"Please note Encounters of this type are extremely rare. Vessel was in neutral the entire encounter and the whales approached us completely on their own decision," Monterey Bay Whale Watch explained on social media.

Brodsky told KTLA that he loves having dogs aboard whale-watching vessels because it gives two animals that wouldn't usually meet the chance to spend time together.

