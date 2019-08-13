Six-Legged Dog Named Roo Adopted by Bullied Teen: 'Now He's Got a Best Friend' Says Mom

Image zoom SWNS

The mother of a 15-year-old boy from Kent, England, adopted a six-legged puppy for her son, who, the mom says, has been struggling with bullying at school because of his psoriasis.

Lauren Salmon, 33, told SWNS her son Luke was online when he spotted an eight-week-old Labrador mix online from a breeder in Essex.

Named Roo because she hops around on her back paws, the pup was born with two extra front legs and needed a home — one which Lauren was happy to provide.

“Luke feels like the odd one out because of his condition, and now he’s got a best friend to match,” she told SWNS of the pup.

According to Salmon, when she and Luke went to pick up Roo, she came “bounding out” of her puppy pen.

“It was love at first sight for Luke and for Roo from then on,” Salmon said. “Luke is like a protective father. They never leave each other’s sides and she even sleeps in his bed.”

Since getting Roo two weeks ago, the Salmon family has fallen in love with her.

“We absolutely love Roo to pieces. She’s is just a normal dog to us, just with a couple of extra bits. Her special legs don’t cause her any pain, and it’s easy to see just how full of life she is,” Salmon told SWNS. “She’s full of puppy energy, so we’d describe her as placid but playful. There are not many dogs like Roo out there. I think the breeders kill them off because they’re not worth anything, but to us she’s priceless.”

Salmon has also reached out to The Supervet‘s Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick, to see if Roo’s mobility can be improved.

“When she walks, she sort of staggers on her elbows with her bum in the air, like an army crawl,” Salmon said. ” It’s sad but it’s cute at the same time because she is so full of energy.”

Mostly, Salmon — who also has a Jack Russell, two cats and two supersized French Lop rabbits at home — is hoping Roo helps Luke.

“I think Roo will reduce Luke’s stress and that should help his skin,” Salmon said.