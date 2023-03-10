'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gives Update on Dog Jack After Emergency Vet Visit

The TLC star told her Instagram followers her pet dog Jack had an auto-immune disorder

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 10, 2023 12:37 PM
Photo: TLC

Janelle Brown has updated her followers on the health of her dog, Jack, after she had to rush him to the vet yesterday.

The Sister Wives star, 53, first shared a photo on her Instagram stories of her "buddy Jack" as they waited at veterinary urgent care. She wrote in the caption that he was "pretty sick" and it was "like being with my human kids, same worry it's something serious."

The photo showed the pup curled up with his head pressed firmly into the corner of a wall.

A second post was uploaded to Brown's Instagram stories about 11 hours later, with the furry family member looking a lot happier. "All is well. He has developed an auto-immune type disorder. The vet said they don't know what causes them but it's manageable with medication," the caption reads.

Brown's dogs frequently appear on the reality star's Instagram feed, and she has previously told followers how the pets are early risers that dictate what time the family wakes up in the morning.

"My pups seem to always need to go out between 5-5:30 am - without fail - Im an early riser so this just means I'm up and awake even on the weekends. So here is to lazy Sunday mornings," she said in a post from Sept. 2022.

Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Janelle Brown/Instagram; TLC

Brown has starred in 17 seasons of the TLC reality show Sister Wives, which follows Kody Brown, 53, and his four marriages to Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn. He has 18 children with the four women. He shares six children with Janelle: Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

However, Janelle and Kody announced they were separating at the end of 2022. Janelle entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993, becoming his second sister wife, after his first wife Meri Brown.

Janelle is the second Brown family matriarch to leave after Christine, who publicized her split from Kody in Nov. 2021 after 25 years of marriage.

Just a few days after the news of Janelle and Cody's split broke, PEOPLE confirmed that Kody's 32-year marriage with his first wife Meri was also over in a sneak peek at their "Sister Wives: One on One" special.

Sister Wives airs on TLC.

