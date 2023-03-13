'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Announces Death of Beloved Dog Jack: 'Our Hearts Ache'

Brown said she is glad her dog is "no longer suffering" after an auto-immune disorder "struck him suddenly late last week"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 13, 2023 03:55 PM
janelle brown
Photo: janelle brown/instagram (2)

Janelle Brown and her family are mourning the loss of their beloved dog, Jack.

After chronicling her vet visits and Jack's health complications last week, the Sister Wives star shared an update on Instagram, telling her followers "my sweet Jack passed away this morning."

She went on to thank the vets at Canyon Pet Hospital "who worked so hard to save him these past few days but sadly his body just couldn't overcome the disease that struck him suddenly late last week."

In the caption, Brown explained that Jack was originally her mother's dog, and she started to look after him when her mom died "a couple of years ago."

"But he wasn't a stranger to us. I was with mom when she adopted him and he spent many months each year staying with us when mom visited," she wrote. "We had a special bond before he came to us full time."

The reality TV star said her other dog Bryn "is a little lost." And while she said "our hearts ache," Brown told followers she is "glad he is no longer suffering."

When Jack's health took a turn last week, the family rushed him to veterinary urgent care. In an Instagram post on Friday, Brown said Jack "developed an auto-immune type disorder. The vet said they don't know what causes them but it's manageable with medication."

Brown's dogs frequently appear on the Sister Wives star's Instagram feed, and she often speaks fondly of how the pets brighten up her day.

janelle brown
janelle brown/instagram

Brown has starred in 17 seasons of the TLC reality show Sister Wives, which follows Kody Brown, 53, and his four marriages to Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn. He has 18 children with the four women. He shares six children with Janelle: Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

However, Janelle and Kody announced they were separating at the end of 2022. Janelle entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993, becoming his second sister wife, after his first wife Meri Brown.

Janelle is the second Brown family matriarch to leave after Christine, who publicized her split from Kody in Nov. 2021 after 25 years of marriage.

Just a few days after the news of Janelle and Kody's split broke, PEOPLE confirmed that Kody's 32-year marriage with his first wife Meri was also over in a sneak peek at their "Sister Wives: One on One" special.

Sister Wives airs on TLC.

