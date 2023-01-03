Oakland Zoo Temporarily Closed After Massive Sinkhole Opens Near California Facility

A massive sinkhole outside the Oakland Zoo has resulted in the facility closing for an undetermined period, days after near-record-setting rain soaked the region.

Zoo officials said the park will not be able to reopen until at least Jan. 17, after a culvert collapsed and created a 10-foot-deep by 10-foot-wide sinkhole by the California attraction's entrance.

"Currently, we are working to repair a major sinkhole at the entry road to the Zoo that has made our entrance impassable to vehicles, thus prohibiting guests from safely entering the Zoo," the Oakland Zoo said in a statement.

On New Year's Eve, the Bay Area came close to setting a record for rainfall for Dec. 31, with 5.46 inches measured in downtown San Francisco, according to the National Weather Service.

Engineers who inspected the area over the weekend told local station KPIX that the situation could worsen if the wet weather continues.

Despite the heavy rains and their effects on the zoo's infrastructure, zoo officials said animals at the facility are "fine and remained safe during the extreme weather."

"While closed, Zoo staff will continue to be onsite to take care of the animals, provide maintenance needs, and conduct clean-ups from damage caused by the rain," zoo officials added.

The rain has also impacted other areas of the zoo, as its CEO told CBS News Bay Area on Monday.

"We have unfortunately had flooding throughout the zoo," Oakland Zoo CEO Nik Dehejia said. "The speed and volume of water coming in the zoo and down the hillside has wreaked havoc. So pathways, parking lots, and buildings have been getting water in them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the Oakland Zoo's staff members work to alleviate the chaos caused by California's heavy rains, the animals at the facility hardly seem to notice the changes.

On Monday, the zoo posted a lighthearted video of a bison group enjoying what looked like a lazy day at the facility without guests.