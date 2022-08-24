Simon Cowell Hits the 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet with New Puppy

Simon Cowell has a new best friend in his life!

During the taping for the America's Got Talent Season 17 Live Semifinals on Tuesday at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel, Cowell, 62, walked the red carpet with his small new puppy, Odin.

In the photos, the TV personality cradled and kissed the little one and smiled for the cameras. Odin, who appears to be a Pomsky pup, also seemed camera-ready as his green eyes stared into the lens.

It may come as no surprise to Cowell's fans that the AGT judge is deeply devoted to his dogs. Cowell often supports animal welfare causes, including a 2018 donation to Humane Society International to help shut down a South Korean dog meat farm.

Before the newest addition, the dog dad owned four pooches, including Yorkshire Terriers Squiddly and Diddly. After Cowell's mum passed away in 2016, he also started caring for his late mum's dog, Freddy, and later adopted a fourth dog, Daisy, in 2018.

Simon Cowell. Trae Patton/NBC

Fellow judge Howie Mandel revealed on an episode of PeopleTV's Reality Check back in 2019 that he thinks Cowell would make an excellent professional dog trainer during the show's "Cast on Blast" segment.

When asked what Cowell's hidden talent was, Mandel was quick to bring up the former American Idol judge's dog training skills, remarking on how well Cowell has taught his own pups.

"When you go to his house, they do flips," Mandel said of Cowell's skilled canines. "They only walk on their hind legs all through the house. It's like a circus! Simon's Circus!"

After the Tuesday night carpet, Cowell was joined by Mandel, Modern Family's Sofía Vergara and supermodel Heidi Klum on the judging panel.

During Tuesday night's live show, 14-year-old Sara James wowed the panel with a moody, slower version of the beloved Elton John classic "Rocket Man," with Howie Mandel going so far as to call it a "winning performance."

Once backstage, James told PEOPLE how shocked she was to see all four judges on their feet at the end of her performance.

"It's crazy, it's mad," she said. "I'm just a teenager from Poland, I don't even know what I'm doing here, do you know what I mean? Thank you so much to all the judges. I'm so grateful."

The singer first made waves during her audition when her stunning rendition of Billie Eilish's "Lovely" compelled Cowell to press his coveted Golden Buzzer.

James was quick to show her appreciation for the hard-to-impress judge on Tuesday, thanking him for "giving me the opportunity to stay on this stage."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cowell admitted that James' show-closing performance was "probably the best closure of the show we've had all season." During the live show, he referred to the song choice as "genius" and his compliments continued backstage.

"That was one of those moments you don't see very often on any show — it was incredible," he told PEOPLE. "I've done this a long time and there are those occasions whether it's Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Leona Lewis where someone has just got everything right on the day it matters."

"I think we witnessed one of those moments tonight," he added, noting that he also spoke to James' father earlier in the night. "He's so happy and I really am happy for her."