Shuan Shuan, the Oldest Panda in Mexico, Dies on Her 35th Birthday at Mexico City Zoo

Giant panda Shuan Shuan eats bamboo in her inclosure at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Thursday, July 5, 2012. Shuan Shuan is the aunt of giant panda Xin Xin, who was selected to be be artificially inseminated next year in hopes of adding to the zoo's panda family, Mexico City Environment Secretary Martha Delgado announced Thursday.

Credit: Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo