Shop Cyber Monday, Help Pets in Need!

Ready to hit the Web for some hot deals today? Not so fast! Before you start pointing and clicking, check out these sites dedicated to helping animal charities:

BringPetsHome.org has partnered with more than 140 retailers who’ve pledged to donate a percentage of sales today – and throughout the holiday season – to shelters nationwide. Stores like Macy’s, Nordstrom, Sephora and Wal-Mart are offering up between 4 percent and 5 percent of profits when you log onto their Web sites through bringpetshome.org. In addition, one lucky shopper will be selected today to have $5,000 donated to the shelter of his or her choice, plus win a $5,000 online shopping spree!

Today and every day, Web portal GoodShop.com donates similarly, offering shoppers the chance to visit more than 1,400 retailers who donate profits to any number of charitable organizations. Simply type in the name of the charity you’d like to help, then get shopping!

With every search conducted on Yahoo!-powered GoodSearch.com, about one penny is donated to the user’s charity. Enter your search terms, your charity of choice, and after a quick verification, you get your Web results and know that you’ve helped a good cause. To date, searching supporters of the ASPCA have raised nearly $30,000!

Happy Giving!

See more gifting ideas on PEOPLEPets.com:

