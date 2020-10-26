Shirtless Chris Evans Hangs with His Cute Rescue Dog Dodger in New Photo

Chris Evans loves lounging with his furry friend.

Over the weekend, the Defending Jacob star, 39, posted a loving close-up snapshot of his dog Dodger resting his head on the actor's bare chest. Evans points out that the photo is all the more adorable since the pup is laying on the actor's "Dodger" tattoo, partially visible in the pic.

"Dodger lying on DODGER 💙," he captioned the post.

The cute rescue dog is a frequent guest star on Evans' social media — and the Captain America actor has admitted that he joined Instagram in May mostly because of his plethora of adorable dog photos.

"I guess I caved," Evans said on The Tonight Show at the time. "I feel like such an old man. I'm so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere."

The sweet pet picture comes about one month after Evans accidentally posted a private photo of himself on his Instagram Story, showing his camera roll briefly onscreen at the end of a video. After the quickly deleted mishap went viral, Evans took the situation in stride.

“It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments,” Evans said on The Tamron Hall Show last month. “It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support.”

Addressing the NSFW incident with a joke, Evans broke his silence on Twitter, hinting at what happened and also using the opportunity to encourage fans to vote. "Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Evans tweeted.

In 2018, Evans shared a video of the first time he laid eyes on his dog Dodger in celebration of National Pet Day on his social media.

“This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay,” wrote Evans in a heartfelt post.

The actor told PEOPLE in 2017 that he originally adopted the mixed-breed boxer while filming the movie Gifted.