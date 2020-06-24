Oh Mama! Shelter Rescues Three Pregnant Dogs and Gives Each One Their Own Maternity Shoot

Three pregnant pooches showed off the glamourous side of canine pregnancy with their own maternity shoots. The trio of doggy moms was rescued by Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, a non-profit that provides pet adoption in Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland, finding homes for dogs and cats rescued from low-income, rural animal shelters or whose owners can no longer care for them.

After coming into the group's care the three moms, Shelly, Sassy, and Fiona, were each moved into a foster home. To raise awareness and potential adoption interest in the pregnant pooches and their upcoming puppies, their foster parents for each dog put together maternity shoots.

Shelly was rescued from after being dumped at a rural shelter in Georgia, according to Homeward Trails, and was rescued by the nonprofit and moved into a foster home just two days before giving birth to 10 puppies.

Luckily, in those two days, Shelly's foster parents were able to fit in a stunning maternity shoot filled with little touches and lots of praise to make Shelly feel special. The dog mom and her litter are doing well and should be up for adoption in 6 weeks.

Sassy's foster parents are especially interested in drumming up interest in their current pup. The 14-year-old new mom arrived in their care after being dumped at a different shelter for being too old and too pregnant.

Even with this mistreatment, Sassy happily delivered 12 healthy puppies at her foster home. Sassy's current caretakers hope their maternity shoot helps the senior dog find the home she deserves after welcoming 12 little lives into the world. Sassy and her puppies will be available for adoption in about 7 weeks.

Last but not least is Fiona. This angelic pooch was found abandoned on the side of the road but has thankfully moved on to a loving foster home, which is treating the mom like a queen while she awaits her puppies. Once the puppies are born, as long as everyone is healthy, Sassy and her puppies will be available for adoption 8 weeks after the birth.

