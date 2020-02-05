Shelter Dogs with Adoption Fees Covered by Chiefs Player Get Food Donations from Rachael Ray

Image zoom Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal /Getty; Frederick Breedon/Getty

It’s a good week to be a dog at KC Pet Project.

On Monday, the Kansas City, Missouri shelter announced that Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is covering the adoption fees of all the dogs currently under the shelter’s care as a way to celebrate the NFL team’s Super Bowl win.

Now, those lucky dogs that have a better chance at finding homes because of Nnadi’s gift are getting free food as well.

“SO inspired by this @DerrickNnadi SO we’ve got to KEEP IT GOING @Nutrish is offering a free supply of pet food for all of 2020 to every one of these 109 @kcpetproject animals who get adopted!! #FeedItForward,” Rachael Ray tweeted on Feb. 4.

RELATED: Coors Light Wants to Set You Up with the Perfect Valentine’s Day Date — a Free Rescue Dog!

Nutrish, Ray’s pet food brand, will provide a supply of free pet food to all of the dogs covered by Nndai’s generous gift. This means that the pet parents who adopt one of these doubly blessed dogs from KC Pet Project will have their adoption fees covered by Nnadi’s donation and walk out of the shelter with free pet food thanks to Nutrish’s generosity.

Sounds like now is the perfect time to visit KC Pet Project’s website to see if your dream dog is waiting for you.