Shelter Dogs Transform into Adorable Nutcracker Ballet Dancers in Hopes of Getting Adopted

Old dogs are happy to learn new tricks, especially when those tricks will help them get adopted.
The Dancers and Dogs Performance Photography business, operated by Pratt + Kreidich Photography, pairs professional ballet dancers with adoptable shelter dogs.
St. Louis-Based Dancers and Dogs recently used its matchmaking skills with the Nutcracker performers from The St. Louis Ballet and the precious pooches from Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The result is a stunning series of shots that show the grace and sweetness of both dancer and dog.
The collaboration comes at an ideal time for Stray Rescue; the non-profit is currently at capacity and is eager to find homes for loving pets ahead of the holiday season, and make room for more animals at its facilities.
Benton Park, Anise, Sweet Potato, Queenie and The Fixer Upper puppies are the canine stars of these shots, and all are available for adoption.
“It’s special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs (and cats) that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people’s faces at the same time, all the better,” Kelly Kreidich of Pratt + Kreidich said in a statement from Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
Those interested in adopting one of the prancing pets can fill out an application at the rescue’s website. Adoption fees for all dogs and cats over the age of 6 months are currently being covered from now until Dec. 31 by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Randall’s Wine & Spirits.
Animal lovers who can’t adopt right now can still support these pets by attending a performance of the The Nutcracker at the The St. Louis Ballet.
The St. Louis Ballet will make a donation to Stray Rescue for every ticket sold when you use promo code Muttcracker. The show runs from Dec. 14 through Dec. 23.