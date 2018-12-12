Shelter Dogs Transform into Adorable Nutcracker Ballet Dancers in Hopes of Getting Adopted

Old dogs are happy to learn new tricks, especially when those tricks will help them get adopted.

The Dancers and Dogs Performance Photography business, operated by Pratt + Kreidich Photography, pairs professional ballet dancers with adoptable shelter dogs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

St. Louis-Based Dancers and Dogs recently used its matchmaking skills with the Nutcracker performers from The St. Louis Ballet and the precious pooches from Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The result is a stunning series of shots that show the grace and sweetness of both dancer and dog.

Pratt + Kreidich

The collaboration comes at an ideal time for Stray Rescue; the non-profit is currently at capacity and is eager to find homes for loving pets ahead of the holiday season, and make room for more animals at its facilities.