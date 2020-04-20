Shelter Dog Now Living His 'Best Life' After Waiting 848 Days to Find a Forever Home

Image zoom Brown County Humane Society/Facebook

Better late than never!

Last week, the Brown County Humane Society in Nashville, Indiana, announced that one of its longer-term dogs, Moby, had finally landed a forever home — after 848 days of waiting.

The shelter shared the “big news” in the form of a Facebook video, which showed the happy dog saying goodbye to his caretakers at the facility and hello to his new owner on adoption day.

Shelter manager Caity Roberston told WTHR that the moment was “bittersweet,” while thanking the new owners for “giving him the chance to live his best life.”

“Today was a day that our entire staff has been waiting so long for,” said Roberston. “It was bittersweet to watch Moby go off to his new home. I will miss his snaggletooth smile and goofy personality, but I could not be more excited for his future.”

The news outlet noted that Moby — who arrived at the facility on Dec. 15, 2017 — was the shelter’s longest-stay dog in its 54 years of operation.

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, animal shelters across the country are encouraging potential pet owners who are able, to take in a furry friend to be a companion during isolation.

“If you don’t have a pet and are thinking about getting one, now is the perfect time to ‘try it on’ by fostering from your local shelter. Shelters and pet adoption facilities nationwide need people to foster pets on a temporary basis,” Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, previously told PEOPLE about how they can help rescue pets and themselves during the pandemic.

“Animal shelters across the country are having to deal with an increase of dogs and cats in need of homes because fewer people are visiting shelters right now, and in some cases, shelters are having to temporarily close to the public,” said Castle. “Some animal shelters are already seeing an increase in intake, and many are bracing themselves for the possibility of fewer adoptions and fewer foster homes, and are concerned about limited space.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.