Shelter Throws Rescue Dog a Big 2nd Birthday Bash to Help Him Feel Special and Get Adopted

A Georgia animal shelter made sure one of their pups felt extra special on his birthday!

Earlier this week, the Gwinnett Animal Welfare & Enforcement animal shelter in Lawrenceville threw a special birthday party for a dog named Brownie, who recently turned 2 years old and marked one year of living at the animal shelter.

On Tuesday, Brownie got to relax in a pool full of water and chase a lot of tennis balls. He also enjoyed a special cake and homemade treats made by the shelter's staff.

At the end of the party, Brownie got his very own photoshoot, during which he was joined by some of his friends at the facility for a few adorable photos.

Katie Corbett, who works at the shelter told local news station 13 WMAZ that Brownie has developed some behavioral issues after living at the shelter for so long.

“When Brownie came to us one year ago, he was a behaviorally sound pup that was just a little scared to be in the shelter environment. He began to develop some concern with meeting new people on a leash. He has now become apprehensive of anyone approaching him that is not the person on the other end of his leash," she explained.

While this behavior has led to the pup being overlooked by potential adopters, Corbett wants people to know he's a lovable pet.

"He's very social and even helps other new dogs get acclimated to playgroup. At times he has been a little selective and anxious, but playgroup has always been a positive experience for him," she said. "Brownie is a goofy, smart, and very loving boy. He is the happiest with a tennis ball in his mouth and out in the yard laying in a pool filled with water."

Corbett and the shelter are hoping that someone will come along and give Brownie a chance.

"Once he gets the attention he needs, we know he is going to make an excellent pet for someone soon," Corbett said.