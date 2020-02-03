Shelter Dog Loves to 'Wash Windows' with Tongue, Hopes to Bring Cleaning Skills to Forever Home

No need for Windex — this pup’s got your window-cleaning chores covered.

Last week, the Everett Animal Shelter in Everett, Washington, introduced the world to one of its dogs, as well as his knack for licking window panes. The dog, named Bo, is shown in an adorable clip dragging his big, pink tongue back and forth on the glass, unaware of the comedy show he’s putting on for the visitors on the other side.

“It’s about time to think about spring cleaning and getting those windows washed. Bo would like to apply for the job!” wrote the animal shelter on Facebook, sharing a video captured by Beth Newcomb. “Bo is currently available and waiting patiently for a new home with lots of love … and windows.”

In the video, as other shelter dogs bark in the background, Bo stays focused while going to town on the window, smushing his snout against the clear surface in the process.

“Oh you’re funny,” laughs one person off-camera in the video, which has been viewed more than 2 million times since Thursday. “I love it.”

The 6-year-old mastiff and Akita mix was found by the shelter as a stray, and rescuers are trying to find a forever home for Bo that’s pet-free. Weighing in at 150 pounds, Bo is ready to show a lot of love — and he comes with plenty of window-cleaning power.

According to his adoption profile on the shelter’s website, Bo is not suited for apartment life or small children, but rather a household that’s used to caring for a big animal. Not to mention he’ll leave your windows spotless!

“Bo is a happy, gentle giant in need of a home that has experience with large, strong breeds. … He is smart and knows some basic commands, he is always willing to offer a paw,” reads his bio.

Glynis Frederiksen, manager at Everett Animal Services, told KOMO News that Bo is “a sweetheart.”

“He’s a volunteer and staff favorite here,” said Frederiksen. “We’re committed to helping him find a home that’s a good fit for his needs.”