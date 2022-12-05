Lifestyle Pets Dog in Foster Care for 2 Years Learns to Walk with Splints But Is Still Searching for a Home Gravity the dog is looking for a home that will help him set up a routine, and in return, he will shower his new family with love and attention By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 05:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: WalkinPets.com Gravity isn't going to let anything get him down. According to pet mobility company Walkin' Pets, animal rescuers found Gravity abandoned in a Tennessee yard over two years ago. The dog had a broken back, a spinal cord laceration, and straight-leg syndrome — a condition where a puppy's knee joints fuse, leaving the affected legs rigid and paralyzed. PAWS New England and All 4s Rescue League took the dog in and moved Gravity to Massachusetts, where he started his recovery, including regular physical therapy sessions. Over the past two years, Gravity has made great strides in his mobility. There is no current cure for straight-leg syndrome, so Gravity can't move as easily as dogs without the condition, but that hasn't stopped the rescue pup from finding ways to get around. To help Gravity move freely, Walkin' Pets donated adjustable splints to the canine. The splints provide Gravity's back legs support and stability, allowing the dog to walk independently. Ind. Community Starts 'Where's Waylon?' Project to Help Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 600 Days "Gravity gets around really well with his braces. He likes to go for walks and go to the beach in them. He is super patient with me getting them on him, and they give him a lot more structure while walking," Lindsay, the dog's foster parent, said. WalkinPets.com Unfortunately, even though Gravity has shown such strength and sweetness throughout his recovery, the dog has received little interest from adopters. "Gravity has been with me for two years, and I fully intend to see it through until he gets adopted. No matter how long that takes, we know that the perfect forever home is out there for him," Lindsay said. Ethan the Rescue Dog, Found Emaciated and Near-Death, Wins Hero Award After Inspiring Recovery Gravity's foster mom hopes that by sharing the canine's story, fewer people will overlook special needs shelter pets when it comes time to adopt. For Gravity, the ideal adopter has enough time at home to set and stick to a routine with the dog that serves the pet's special needs. In return, the pet parent will receive the love of the "happiest dog," who adores spending time with kids, cats, and other dogs. To learn more about Gravity and apply to adopt the dog, visit PAWS New England's website.