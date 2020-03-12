High School Casts Shelter Dog in Production of 'Annie' — and He Will Be Adopted After the Show!

This shelter dog is trading in the hard-knock life for some time in the spotlight!

Shelby County High School in Columbiana, Alabama put a sweet twist on their production of Annie by casting a shelter dog to play the role of Sandy, a scruffy pup that orphan Annie takes in from the street.

According to CBS, the cast brought in Triton Daniel, a husky/boxer mix from the Shelby County Humane Society.

The cast brought up the idea of adding Triton Daniel to the production and Kathyrn Myrick, the high school theater teacher, was all for the idea.

“It kind of fits the theme of Annie,” Myrick told the outlet. “Annie is about second chances. It’s about acceptance and one thing I know, just from being a huge animal lover myself, is a lot of these animals need a second chance.”

Image zoom CBS 42

Triton Daniel has been at the humane society since September.

His former family — who owned the dog for seven years — dropped Triton Daniel off and got a smaller dog, the outlet reported.

Image zoom

“I’ve known this dog for over 100 days and I’ve known he is a good candidate and very sweet and gentle and nice and no one has wanted to adopt him because he does look a little funny but this play has allowed him to get adopted,” Savana Tarwater, a volunteer at the humane society, said.

According to the outlet, as news of Triton Daniel spread across social media, one family took interest in the dog and is set to bring him home after the final show on Sunday.