They’re Here! Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Welcomes 2 'Fuzzy' New Penguin Chicks

On Wednesday, the Chicago facility announced that they recently welcomed "two new fuzzy additions to the penguin colony." The first of the Magellanic penguin chicks was born on April 29, while the second hatched on May 5.

Both of the baby penguins have yet to be named. They are currently being cared for behind-the-scenes by pairs of adult penguins, "who share responsibilities keeping the hatchlings incubated to stay warm and well-fed to continue growing," according to a press release from the aquarium.

Although the aquarium's staff does check in on the chicks every day — to measure their weight and check for any exciting developments — mostly the baby birds are left to bond with the adult penguins.

Penguin Chicks Born at Shedd Aquarium Penguin chick hatching | Credit: Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

Penguin Chicks Born at Shedd Aquarium Penguin chick at Shedd Aquarium | Credit: Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

As of right now, aquarium officials say the most important thing is that the chicks continue to gain weight, an indication that they're getting all the nutrients they need.

Penguin Chicks Born at Shedd Aquarium Penguin chick born at Shedd Aquarium | Credit: Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

According to the aquarium, both of the newborns hatched, weighing 89 grams. The Magellanic penguin chicks will reach their full size around two to three months of age.

Last year, the aquarium celebrated the birth of four chicks, which marked the "most Magellanic penguins born and bred at the aquarium following the annual breeding season."

Although so far this season only two chicks have hatched, the aquarium said there's "still a possibility for additional hatchlings."

Penguin Chicks Born at Shedd Aquarium Penguin chick at Shedd Aquarium | Credit: Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

Penguin Chicks Born at Shedd Aquarium Penguin chick at Shedd Aquarium | Credit: Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

As of last year, Magellanic penguins were listed as being of "least concern," according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. However, the IUCN notes that their population is "decreasing."