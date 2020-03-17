Temporarily Closed to Humans, Shedd Aquarium Takes Penguins on Field Trip to Meet Other Animals

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Here’s a bit of good news amid the coronavirus pandemic!

After the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago temporarily closed to humans to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, caretakers at the aquarium took a group of rockhopper penguins on a tour of the facility’s other exhibits.

“Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals,” the aquarium told the Chicago Tribune. “Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors.”

And thanks to the aquarium’s frequent Twitter updates, viewers at home can follow along with these cute penguin adventures.

“Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor,” the aquarium tweeted with a video of Wellington, one of the penguins, waddling around the Amazon exhibit.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

Another video shows Edward and Annie, a mating pair of penguins, flapping their flippers and walking around the aquarium’s massive rotunda.

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Since they were shared to Twitter on Monday afternoon, the videos have been viewed more than 3 million times.

“Thank you for this bright spot in a tough week!” one user responded.

The Shedd Aquarium will remain closed to the public until March 29, in accordance with a recent mandate by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker limiting crowd sizes to under 50. The governor previously ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to temporarily close.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 105 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In the meantime, animal lovers can get their penguin fix online. The Shedd tweeted that they would be sharing updates of their adorable inhabitants — and yes, “Wellington will return!”