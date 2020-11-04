Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Introduce Adorable New Puppy Tarzan

The "Señorita" singers joyfully played with their new pup, Tarzan, in a series of Instagram photos and videos

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have welcomed a furry new friend into their lives.

On Monday, the "Wonder" singer, 22, introduced his newly-adopted puppy, Tarzan, with girlfriend Cabello in a series of adorable photos and videos he shared on Instagram.

In one clip, the "Havana" songstress, 23, is seen cuddling with Tarzan in the back seat of a car as Mendes drives and captures the sweet encounter on video. In another clip, the happy couple plays around with an eager Tarzan on the ground.

"Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️," Mendes captioned the post.

Many of the couple's famous followers gushed over their new pet in the comments section of his post, including Hailey Bieber and singer Bazzi.

The "Señorita" singers, who have been dating since July 2019, have been isolating at Cabello's home in Miami amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Mendes' new Netflix documentary, In Wonder, the Canadian pop star gave his fans an inside look at his personal life, including his relationship with Cabello.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything's about you. They're all ... They have always been about you,'" he recalls telling the former Fifth Harmony member in the documentary.

"She goes, 'What do you mean?'" to which he remembers responding, "They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote."

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mendes dropped the title track from his forthcoming Wonder album (set to be released on Dec. 4) last month long with the accompanying music video. Ahead of the song's release, Cabello shared support for her boyfriend by sharing a snippet from the music video on Instagram.