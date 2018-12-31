Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson Wants You to Spend New Year's Day Cheering on #TeamGolden

Shawn Johnson knows the secret to starting your new year off right: dogs!

The AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, the largest dog show in North America, will air on Animal Planet as a 4-hour special on New Year’s Day at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

Johnson, 26, will be watching with her loyal canine Nash by her side. Nash is a 5-year-old golden retriever, so of course the Olympic gold medalist will be rooting for #TeamGolden.

“Goldens are the best, but I also just have a heart for all dogs in general even though I am technically representing #TeamGolden. But, I will secretly be cheering for all of them since we are all part of #TeamDog,” the gymnast told PEOPLE.

Courtesy Royal Canin

All pooch parents can join #TeamDog by posting a photo of their dog to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, with the #TeamDog hashtag and Royal Canin tag. Dog owners that also include which canine team they will be cheering on during will have a chance to have their dog’s photo featured in Animal Planet’s AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin special.

“The AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin is the largest dog show in North America and will have thousands of dogs competing for the ultimate title! You can see all 192 breeds competing in eight awesome groups! Golden Retrievers, like Nash, are part of the Sporting Group, which I will be cheering for!” Johnson added.

Nash himself won’t be competing in the show, but his owner thinks the golden is certainly “handsome” enough to win if he wanted too.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Instead, Nash will be watching all the action with mom.

“He’s my dude! He’s attached to my side and a total mama’s boy,” Johnson said.

Along with the highly anticipated Best in Show round, where the winner takes home $50,000, Animal Planet’s presentation of the The AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin will also feature highlights from the show’s agility and dock diving competitions.

“There is no better way to spend New Year’s Day than watching a dog show and some football. Everyone should tune in to Animal Planet at 6 p.m. ET/PT to watch the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin because dogs are the best and we have to cheer them on!” Johnson shared.