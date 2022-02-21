Sharon Stone Announces Death of Dog Joe 'Biggy' Stone: 'It's a Process'

The Basic Instinct actress shared that she had lost her beloved French bulldog last month and was just recently "ready to share"

Sharon Stone with her dogs Joe and Bandit

Actress Sharon Stone is grieving the death of her French bulldog Joe "Biggy" Stone, recently sharing photos of the dog along with the news of his passing on her Instagram.

"We lost Joe, the brindle, two weeks ago, just ready to share," 63-year-old Stone shared earlier this month on Instagram. "It's a process."

In the photo posted along with the sad news, Stone sits on a staircase with Joe "Biggy" Stone sitting at her feet and her other pup, Bandit Stone, in her arms.

On Monday, Stone shared another photo of Joe, which shows the late canine sitting on a small tufted couch.

"Joe 'Biggy' Stone on his throne R.I.P.," the actress captioned the photo.

Stone's celebrity friends offered their condolences, with designer Vera Wang sharing a series of emojis, including a crying face and a dog, and model Paulina Porizkova writing, "So sorry Sharon."

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote, "Sending love to you @sharonstone RIP Joe."

Sharon Stone Joe Stone

Over the years, Stone shared many happy memories of the pooch, such as his 2018 birthday, when he chowed down on a custom birthday cake while wearing a sparkly cowboy hat.

Stone also shared happy moments with the pup by the family pool and simpler times when the pet just sprawled out on the floor for a nap.

In 2018, the actress expanded her pet brood with Bandit Stone, a grey and white French bulldog.

"Joe and I welcome his new pal Bandit. #JoeStone #BanditStone#family ❤," Stone captioned a series of pictures at the time.

The two canines seemed to become fast friends — as evidenced by a follow-up post, in which Stone shared a video of Bandit trying to adorably get his older brother's attention so the two could play.

Stone shared a picture of her sweetly holding Bandit in 2018, where she also admitted that Joe could get a tad "jealous" of his younger brother.

