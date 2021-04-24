Sharon Osbourne's Former Talk Co-Hosts Show Support After the Embattled Star's Cat Goes Missing
Sharon Osbourne revealed on Friday that her Cat Momo "has been missing for 3 days"
Sharon Osbourne is on the search for her missing cat, Momo.
The former The Talk co-host, 68, revealed on Friday that her beloved Scottish Fold "has been missing for 3 days," asking those who may have seen the cat around Los Angeles' Larchmont neighborhood to contact her through social media.
Sharing photos of her feline friend, Osbourne wrote on Instagram, "Praying my baby Momo is safe and ok. Please repost if you can & help me bring Momo home."
"She is chipped but does not wear a collar. She is VERY friendly & cuddly but not street smart. She is an indoor cat 🙏," she added.
In the comments section, some of Osbourne's former The Talk co-hosts shared their well-wishes in hoping that the cat is found soon.
"Oh! I have a friend near the area too I will alert her!" Amanda Kloots wrote. "So sorry Mrs!!"
"Do not give up," Carrie Ann Inaba commented. "My moms cat was hiding from her for months.. and she was nearby... we eventually found her. Leave out food and water.... and call out to her on evening walks."
Added Inaba, "Sending you so much love.... I'm so sorry...keep the faith."
Osbourne left her 11-year post on The Talk last month after a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood on the show's March 10 episode, during which she defended the controversial comments friend Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle and her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In a statement about Osbourne's exit from the show, CBS said that her behavior "did not align with our values."
"Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk," the statement read. "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."
Last week, Osbourne broke her silence over her The Talk departure during an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, telling host Bill Maher, "I'm angry, I'm hurt."
"I've been called so many things in my life… but a racist is one thing I will not take," she said.
During her appearance on the show, the British TV personality also addressed claims that she used racist, homophobic and bullying language in her interactions with former co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Sara Gilbert and Julie Chen — all of which she has denied.
"I don't even use those words," she told Maher. "They're not in my vocabulary."
The Talk returned on April 12 following a month-long hiatus. On the episode, the remaining co-hosts — Underwood, Kloots, Inaba and Elaine Welteroth— had a discussion about "race and healing."