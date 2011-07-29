Sharon Osbourne Surprised by $10,000 Yorkie on The Talk

The Brit co-host receives an unexpected treat on live TV – her new puppy!

Sharon Osbourne got a big – and bite-size – surprise while taping The Talk yesterday.

The TV star met the dog of her dreams last week when she and husband Ozzy attended a charity event to benefit co-host Holly Robinson Peete’s HollyRod Foundation. The couple eventually won the rescued Yorkie in an auction for $10,000, but couldn’t bring the 8-week-old puppy home right away. RELATED: Stars Who Love Yorkies!

When asked on Thursday’s show if the dog had settled into her home, Osbourne said, “It’s coming, because it’s still not old enough to come.” Robinson Peete, who has two dogs of her own, then got up to bring Osbourne a “little surprise,” but said, “Don’t get too excited, missus. It’s just a little gift bag for when you actually get the dog.”

The gift bag was just a decoy, though. With the audience screaming, Robinson Peete ran back to get the real surprise – Osbourne’s puppy Charlie!