SharkFest Looks at the Weirder Side of Sharks, Including Those Living In the Bermuda Triangle
SharkFest show Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle focuses on scientists trying to find a tiger shark breeding ground in the infamously mysterious area
National Geographic's SharkFest, a 5-week block of shark-infested programming, is swimming into its final week, offering up fun and ferocious shark programming on Nat Geo WILD through August 23.
This week SharkFest is taking a look at the wilder side of sharks, including the exclusive peek above at the basking shark.
This big-mouthed, plankton-eating shark is the second-largest living shark species in the world, growing to be up to 45 feet long. Whales sharks come in at number one. Basking sharks use their giant maws to filter through 4 million pounds of water every hour, gobbling up small sea creatures along the way.
On deck for week 5 of SharkFest, is an encore presentation of Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle on Nat Geo WILD on Monday, August 17, at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT. This program investigates the sharks that call the mysterious 500,000 square mile area of the Bermuda Triangle home. Among the stories of sunken ships and missing planes, the show's scientists hope to find the secret breeding grounds for a group of tiger sharks, which would be a huge boost to shark research.
Like last week, SharkFest's final week will be on Nat Geo WILD, after three weeks of programming on National Geographic. Overall, the annual TV celebration of sharks lasts a solid five weeks and includes 17 original premieres and hours of captivating content from National Geographic's expansive archives.