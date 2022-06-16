Sharkfest Is Coming Back This Summer to Celebrate 10 Years of Fins and Fun

Sharkfest — National Geographic's summer programming experience dedicated to sharks — is celebrating its 10th anniversary and will premiere on July 10

Sharkfest — National Geographic's summer programming experience dedicated to sharks — is swimming back to TV screens on July 10.

This year marks Sharkfest's 10th anniversary, so the four-week TV event is coming back bigger and more action-packed than ever before. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at what is in store for Sharkfest 2022, which will have nearly 30 hours of new programming.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shark-obsessed will be able to tune into Sharkfest on more platforms than ever before. When Sharkfest kicks off on July 10, fans will be able to watch shark programming on Disney+, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, and Nat Geo MUNDO.

New shark shows to look forward to from Sharkfest 2022 include Camo Sharks — a scientific look into whether sharks can change their coloring — Sky Sharks — which explores how drones are revolutionizing shark research and revealing how close humans come in contact with the animals — and Game of Sharks, an ESPN special that sets out to determine which shark species is the MVP of the ocean. ABC will be the home of the broadcast premiere of Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth — Sharkfest's highest-rated special.

Additionally, for Sharkfest's 10-year celebration, National Geographic has partnered with Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS) to encourage diversity and inclusion in the shark sciences field and inspire the next generation of scientists.