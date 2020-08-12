Pooch Perks and Discovery have partnered together to create the Official Shark Week Pooch Box

Now Your Dog Can Celebrate Shark Week Too With a Boatload of Themed Toys and Treats

We're at the midpoint of Discovery's Shark Week and it's been jaw-some.

Now canines can get in on all the shark shenanigans too! Discovery has partnered with Pooch Perks for Shark Week to create an Official Shark Week Pooch Box for dogs to enjoy while their owners are deep into the annual TV event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This curated, exclusive dog box is stuffed with Shark Week-themed toys — like a durable plush seal and an interactive shark burrow puzzle toy — and sea-inspired treats, including cod skin chews and fish stew bites. Each box is filled with products that are eco-friendly, from small businesses and suitable for dogs of all shapes and sizes. The toys included are built last, made out of soft, yet durable and chewable materials.

Image zoom Pooch Perks

For owners looking to give their canines just a taste of the shark life, Pooch Perks is also offering Shark Week-themed pet items for stand-alone purchase as well, including the adorable Baby Bruce shark toy.

Image zoom