Watch Guy Fieri Get Surrounded by Sharks on 'Real Scary' Shark Week Special

Guy Fieri is serving his hungriest customers ever.

The celebrity chef and TV host, 50, recently got up close and personal with dozens of silky sharks for the Shark Week special, Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy.

Along with his 21-year-old son, Hunter, Fieri learned to dive and signed on for the excursion in 6,000-ft.-deep waters near the Bahamas. And as he says in the clip above, the experience is “real creepy, real scary.”

As the Fieris and a guide descend into the deep blue water — which shark expert Dr. Mark Bond tells them can be quite disorienting the lower they dive — four 8-ft. silky sharks show up to claim the team’s bait, followed by a school of tuna and even more silkies in what the Discovery Channel deems an “interspecies food fight.”

“Everything spells risk, risk, risk,” Bond says.

Watch as the Fieris see themselves surrounded in the clip above, and tune in to Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy Tuesday night, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. And don’t miss the rest of Shark Week’s seriously awesome specials.