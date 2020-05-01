Shannon Beador adopted her dog Archi after seeing his photo on Twitter

RHOC 's Shannon Beador Addresses Fans' Concerns About Her Dog After He Appeared Tired in Videos

Shannon Beador's dog Archie is doing just fine!

In an Instagram video on Thursday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 56, addressed fans' concerns over the golden retriever after he appeared tired in several of her social media videos that documented their daily walks. Speaking alongside her boyfriend John Janssen, Beador told fans that Archie is "the smartest dog ever and he knows what to do to get what he wants."

"He was not tired — he just played with another dog," she shared, explaining why the pooch was being stubborn and had refused to move from his spot in a video she shared earlier this week. "He's not overweight — if he goes in the pool, you could see his coat is very thick."

"He doesn't have arthritis," Janssen then chimed in.

Showing her appreciation for her followers, the reality star said she will take their recommendation to buy a harness for Archie so she wouldn't have to tug on the collar around his neck when she wants him to move.

Beador went on to say she Andy Cohen's dog trainer had also given her some advice on how to deal with Archie's stubbornness, telling fans she followed the tip and her dog was more obedient on their recent walk.

"We did that," she said. "We're walking up the hill."

Beador captioned the post, "Thank you for your comments yesterday! Archie is good! ❤️🐶."

In a video shared on Wednesday, Archie can be seen laying in the park as Beador tried to get him to move from his spot off-camera. The dog stays in place as the mom-of-three gently tugs on his leash, trying to talk him into walking home.

"He wants me to throw the ball for him in the park. 'Dinner' is one of the words he knows and he still isn’t moving. He’s going to teach me. 🤣 Archie speaking in Archie language...😂❤️🐶," she wrote in the caption of the clip.

Another video posted on April 10 showed Beador encouraging Archie to walk up a hill as the pup sat on the sidewalk, unwilling to budge.

"Archie’s been on too many walks. He’s too tired to walk up the hill and won’t budge... 😂" she wrote.

Beador adopted Archie in 2016 after a fan tweeted her a picture of the canine and asked her if she knew anyone that was looking for a dog. Smitten by his photo, she jumped at the chance to adopt the pet herself.

"It was when he was a little puppy," Beador previously recalled in a Bravo video. "He's a beautiful dog. Couple months later, Archie came to our house."

According to the dog lover, Archie was raised by a trainer who had been living in a residence suite in the Four Seasons Hotel in San Fransisco.

"He's been raised fancy. He's downgrading living with the Beadors," she joked at the time. "He's so much fun and so protective. He has his little sweet quirks and we're all in love."