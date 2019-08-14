Shannen Doherty Says Her 'Heart Is Shattered' After Her Horse Dies from a Ruptured Intestine

Image zoom Shannen Doherty Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Shannen Doherty is mourning the loss of her beloved horse, Picasso.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress revealed that her horse had died suddenly, following a ruptured intestine.

Alongside several photos of the horse, Doherty, 48, — who said she initially bought Picasso after developing a strong bond with him, despite the advice of others — shared her devastation over the sudden tragedy and her inability to say a proper goodbye.

“Today, he suffered a ruptured intestine. No surgery possible. No way to save him,” she wrote on Instagram. “He died 20 minutes before I could even get to him. My heart is shattered.”

Beginning her post, Doherty fondly looked back on her early beginnings with Picasso and admitted that the brown and white horse quickly became her “favorite.”

The star also acknowledged how she was advised not to purchase Picasso because of his size and strength, but didn’t let that get in the way of their special bond.

“Picasso. I guess you’re not supposed to have favorites but he was, in fact, my favorite,” the actress wrote. “I fell in love with him out at a barn where my other horses were.”

“He was for sale but serious professional riders were looking at him to be their Grand Prix horse. When they were done testing him, I would give him a bath, walk him, feed him carrots and apples and talk to him. We were bonded,” she continued.

Image zoom Picasso the horse

“I was told to not buy him. He was too strong, hard to handle, needed a male rider etc.,” Doherty said. “I bought him anyway cause I didn’t like how the people who were looking to buy him treated him. He became mine and I became his.”

Doherty went on to describe the special moments she shared with the horse, who she later brought to pasture so he would no longer have to race or compete.

“He was gentle with me. Took me over jumps perfectly. I trusted him completely and he trusted me,” she recalled. “I was in love. That love has never wavered.”

Image zoom Picasso

“I turned him out to pasture many years ago. I wanted him to be a horse. To run free. To hang out with other horses. To just be a horse,” the star continued. “I saw him often. Our love was still intact.”

Unfortunately, things took a sudden turn for the worst when Picasso suffered a ruptured intestine on Tuesday. With no surgery or medical treatment possible, the horse sadly died.

Doherty previously expressed her love for Picasso in a photo of the horse on Instagram in Nov. 2017.

“Picasso. #myhorselove. He’s so happy out to pasture with his buddies,” she captioned the close-up shot.

Doherty, an outspoken animal lover, often shares photos of her pets and horses on Instagram.

The large animals, in particular, have become an outlet for Doherty to relax and recuperate from all of life’s stresses.

In August 2017, the actress shared a throwback photo of herself feeding a horse and wrote, “Some things never change. Animals have always brought me great joy.”

Years later, horses still remain near and dear to Doherty’s heart.

In April, she shared a photo that appears to be taken while she was riding a horse and wrote, “Off the grid. Horses. Cattle. My soul is starting to feel rejuvenated again. Back when I’m back.”

The star also posted a similar snap in June, where she spoke to the importance of horses in her life.

“My favorite thing. Relaxing and finding my balance and reminding myself of what’s actually important in this life,” she captioned a photo of herself riding a horse.