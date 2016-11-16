PEOPLE has a new Sexiest Man Alive — and hooray (!) — he’s a dog lover. That’s right, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is beloved not only for his wide grin, acting chops and fit physique, but also because he’s an adorable dog dad. Clearly he and his French bulldog Hobbs are an inspiration not only to famous Fido fathers in Hollywood, but also the “Average Joes” across the nation. Check out more of the sexiest humans who are best friends to dogs and make tails wag while our hearts skip a beat.

SEXY VET: DR. EVAN ANTIN

Kellie Squires Taylor

Antin is an exotic animal veterinarian with a huge Instagram following. He’s a dog dad to Henry (see here), and a real-life Dr. Dolittle to the many creatures great and small who cross his path. You can learn more about him in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, on stands now.

SEXY TRAINER: ROBERT HAUSSMANN

Haussmann, better known to his New York City and Brooklyn clientele as “DogboyNYC,” is a trainer to the stars and many notable New Yorkers, including former Mayor Bloomberg. His rescue pup Josie helps keep him up to date on all the tricks of the puppy-teaching trade, plus he’s pretty easy on the eyes. You can learn more about Haussmann’s methods here.

SEXY DOCTOR: DR. MIKE

Social Media star Dr. Mike, a.k.a. Mikhail Varshavski, is a caretaker to humans and canines. Last year PEOPLE named him the “Sexiest Doctor Alive,” and can you blame us? Looking at photos of the hot doc horsing around with his husky makes us swoon — and bark for more!

SEXY ARTIST: TOPHER BROPHY

Brophy and his dog son Rosenberg are more than artistic social media stars and models. If you can get past the adorable photos and read the captions, these triple-threat cuties also have a deep, soulful side: Brophy recently told PEOPLE he and Rosenberg, “consider ourselves so lucky to have found each other and [we] are on a mission to spread love, compassion, kindness, and understanding to as many people as possible.”

SEXY ROOMMATES: ‘RINCON DA BULLY’ BOYS

When Rincon’s model owners posted a photo of him, along with themselves — shirtless — his Instagram account went viral. However, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, male models Julian Schratter, Brendon Beck and Landon Falgoust are the ones who consider themselves lucky: Schratter rescued the sweet pup from a Puerto Rico beach back in 2014 and they’ve been mugging for the camera ever since.