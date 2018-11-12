Joe Jonas, Usher and More Sexy Stars with Their Adorable Pets

Animal-loving stars posed with their furry best friends for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, and these are some seriously cute wolf packs

More
placeholder
Kelli Bender
November 12, 2018 04:21 PM
<p>The singer enjoys spending time with <a href="https://people.com/pets/usher-pet-dog-sexiest-man-alive/">his Goldendoodle Scarlett</a>, whom he credits with teaching him and his sons about unconditional love.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
USHER 

The singer enjoys spending time with his Goldendoodle Scarlett, whom he credits with teaching him and his sons about unconditional love. 

Cliff Watts
<p>Jonas is the proud dog dad to two brother Alaskan Klee Kais, Porky and Waldo, who <a href="https://people.com/pets/joe-jonas-dogs-sexiest-man-alive/">travel the world with the DNCE frontman and his fiance&eacute;, Sophie Turner</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
JOE JONAS

Jonas is the proud dog dad to two brother Alaskan Klee Kais, Porky and Waldo, who travel the world with the DNCE frontman and his fianceé, Sophie Turner

Cliff Watts
<p><a href="https://people.com/pets/jeff-goldblum-dog-woody-sexiest-man-alive/">Woody the standard poodle was Goldblum&#8217;s muse</a> when the actor voiced a canine in Wes Anderson&#8217;s <em>Isle of Dogs</em>.</p> <p><em><strong>For even more on PEOPLE&rsquo;s Sexiest Man Alive, click&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/sexiest-man-alive">here</a>&nbsp;and be sure to pick up the issue, on stands now. And nab your own official Sexiest Man Alive shirt from our brand new&nbsp;<a href="https://1532e419-3422-4fe0-8073-1029a9c92456/amazon.com/peoplemagazine">Amazon store</a>!</strong></em></p>
pinterest
JEFF GOLDBLUM

Woody the standard poodle was Goldblum’s muse when the actor voiced a canine in Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

For even more on PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, click here and be sure to pick up the issue, on stands now. And nab your own official Sexiest Man Alive shirt from our brand new Amazon store!

Cliff Watts
1 of 3

Advertisement
1 of 3 Cliff Watts

USHER 

The singer enjoys spending time with his Goldendoodle Scarlett, whom he credits with teaching him and his sons about unconditional love. 

Advertisement
2 of 3 Cliff Watts

JOE JONAS

Jonas is the proud dog dad to two brother Alaskan Klee Kais, Porky and Waldo, who travel the world with the DNCE frontman and his fianceé, Sophie Turner

3 of 3 Cliff Watts

JEFF GOLDBLUM

Woody the standard poodle was Goldblum’s muse when the actor voiced a canine in Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

For even more on PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, click here and be sure to pick up the issue, on stands now. And nab your own official Sexiest Man Alive shirt from our brand new Amazon store!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.