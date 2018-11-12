Joe Jonas, Usher and More Sexy Stars with Their Adorable Pets

Animal-loving stars posed with their furry best friends for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, and these are some seriously cute wolf packs
The singer enjoys spending time with his Goldendoodle Scarlett, whom he credits with teaching him and his sons about unconditional love.
Jonas is the proud dog dad to two brother Alaskan Klee Kais, Porky and Waldo, who travel the world with the DNCE frontman and his fianceé, Sophie Turner.
Woody the standard poodle was Goldblum’s muse when the actor voiced a canine in Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.
