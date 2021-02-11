Since he was first admitted to a local animal hospital, Romee the dog has had "more than 50 procedures"

Puppy Recovering from Severe Burns Wants to Become a Therapy Dog for Young Burn Victims

After healing from his own injuries, one Ohio puppy will start training to become a therapy dog for young burn victims.

Five months ago, Romee, a Lab-shepherd mix, was brought to a Cincinnati animal hospital with severe burns.

"It looked like he had been burned, but we couldn't really determine what caused it. The owner was in denial. She denied anything like that ever happened," Hamilton County Dog Warden Cpt. Brandon Corcoran told WKRC.

Fortunately, Romee is well on his way to a full recovery, although the now-7-month-old dog is blind in one eye, WKRC reported.

Romee's previous owner was convicted of animal cruelty in January, according to WKRC, and will be on probation for three years. The owner is also required to pay more than $15,000 towards Romee's medical bills.

"Last month, Dog Warden Captain Brandon Corcoran, helped secure a conviction in the case of Romee," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month. "The case was brought to our attention by Dr. Tammie Smith at Anderson Hills Animal Care Hospital, was swiftly investigated and successfully prosecuted."

Although Romee still has a few procedures to go, he will soon start receiving training to become a therapy dog.