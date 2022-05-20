The International Fund for Animal Welfare, volunteers, AmeriCorps members, and the National Park Service all helped move the dolphins to deep water outside Provincetown, Massachusetts

Rescue of 7 Dolphins Stranded in Cape Cod by Low Tide 'Went as Smoothly as We Could Hope'

Seven dolphins are swimming smoothly again thanks to a quick-acting community.

According to a release from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), locals spotted several stranded dolphins near Wellfleet, Massachusetts, and called IFAW's stranding hotline.

Initial images of the dolphins from the community and IFAW volunteers reached IFAW at 7:00 a.m. local time and suggested at least three dolphins were stranded in the Herring River. Large tidal fluctuations in Cape Cod Bay and the hook shape of the shoreline near Wellfleet make the area a common location for mass stranding events, per IFAW.

Rescuers from IFAW arrived at the dolphins just before 8:00 a.m. and found seven Atlantic white-sided dolphins stranded by low tide. Along with responders from IFAW, volunteers, AmeriCorps members, and the National Park Service all assisted with the rescue of the marine mammals.

Dolphin Rescue Credit: IFAW

"The first course of action when we arrived was to coordinate how best to access the dolphins and get our equipment out to their challenging location," Misty Niemeyer, an animal rescue officer for IFAW's marine mammal rescue and research team, said in a statement. "The dolphins appeared alert and in good health, but the day was sure to be sunny and warm, and we needed to move quickly."

"Our team faced the increased difficulty of rising waters, but we know from experience that it's not an option to leave the dolphins in this area because they often get caught in a repetitive cycle of tides and restrand," Niemeyer added.

Working quickly yet safely, the rescue team wrapped the dolphins in cooling blankets to keep their body temperatures stable and then moved the animals to a deeper water release site off Provincetown. The dolphins made the trip on stretchers and then in the IFAW's mobile dolphin rescue clinic.

Dolphin Rescue Credit: IFAW

The mobile clinic is a one-of-a-kind vehicle designed to have everything vets need to treat as many as nine dolphins at a time for dehydration and shock caused by strandings.

"Today's rescue and release went about as smoothly as we could hope, thanks to incredible support from our IFAW volunteer responders, AmeriCorps Cape Cod, and this local community," said Niemeyer.

"We released the dolphins in three rounds, and eventually all swam off strong into deeper water. We are optimistic about their journey ahead," she added.