Seth Rogen Mourns Death of 13-Year-Old Dog, Zelda: ‘We Belonged to Each Other’

Seth Rogen is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Zelda.

After nearly 14 years of cherished memories together, the Super Mario Bros. star announced the death of his "perfect girl" in a heartbreaking tribute Sunday on Instagram, sharing that he and Zelda "belonged to each other."

"We said goodbye to our perfect girl Zelda on Thursday, May 4. She was almost 14 years old," Rogen, 41, began the post alongside an adorable close-up portrait shot of his late pup lounging on her bed.

"She was truly the most special, magical creature. She taught us about love, resilience, strength and kindness," he shared. "We loved her more than words can describe. Everyone who met her saw what a unique little puppy she was. She'd stare in to your soul with her gigantic buggy eyes. She was so judgmental, that when she loved you, you really knew you earned it, and it made you feel like you had won."

Rogen continued, "She had an incredible life and was lucky to have so many friends and shared her special love with so many people. She was a girl who was so shy no one adopted her as a baby who became a girl who travelled to multiple countries, appeared in three movies, on two magazine covers, and inspired countless works of Zelda-art — including a lighter that is now in the homes of hundreds of people."

Adding a long list of highlights that were special about Zelda, Rogen shared memories such as, "The sound she made for Zankou chicken," he said of the popular Los Angeles chain. "The way the fur on her legs looks like culottes from the back," he joked of the wide-legged clothing item.

As for her bathroom habits, the Pam & Tommy star noted Zelda's "big gigantic poops that always surprised people because of her small size" and how she would pretend to go outside "to get us away from our food, although she would never actually go for it."

Overall, Rogen said it felt "incredible" to "wake up in the morning and see her staring back at me."

"We belonged to each other and we will miss her forever," the dog parent concluded the tribute.

Fans and celebrity friends shared condolences in the comments section of Rogen's post. "Zelda was the best. So sorry to hear this," fellow comedian Mindy Kaling wrote, while Paris Hilton expressed, "So sorry for your loss💔."

Seth Rogen. Cindy Ord/Getty

In March, the Golden Globe nominee explained that his and wife Lauren Miller Rogen's choice not to have kids "has helped me succeed" during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast.

"There's a whole huge thing I'm not doing ... which is raising children," the Houseplant founder said with a laugh.

"Some people want kids, some people don't want kids. I think a lot of people have kids before they even think about it, from what I've seen," he explained. "Honestly, you just are told, 'You go through life, you get married, you have kids. That's what happens.' And me and my wife, neither of us were like that."

Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller. Randy Shropshire/Getty

Seth and Lauren, 41, began dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2011. They've since collaborated behind-the-scenes on more than a dozen titles, including Superbad, Long Shot and Lauren's 2012 comedy For a Good Time, Call...

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Expressing love for Zelda on her 11th birthday back in August 2020, the Vancouver native wrote on Instagram, "I feel incredibly grateful to spend my time with such a wonderful, special, loving little creature."