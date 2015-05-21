If Flint detects that Alyssa is going to have a seizure, he will lick her, lie on her and bark to alert her family

Service Dogs Can Sniff Out Seizures in Kids Before They Start

Alyssa Howes of Los Angeles, California, lost her sight when she was just 4-years-old. She then began to suffer from seizures – sometimes 20 a day.

Her grandmother would stay in her room at night and watch for signs of seizing, her family told the Associated Press.

That all changed three years ago when Alyssa got Flint, a specially trained golden retriever.

According to 4 Paws for Ability , a nonprofit that breeds and trains service animals, dogs can detect chemical changes in the body of a person just about to go into a seizure. If they sense a seizure is coming, they will bark to get the attention of someone who can help.

“What is absolutely fascinating to me is not that [these dogs] can tell that it’s coming, but that they feel compelled to share that information with somebody that they love,” Jennifer Arnold, founder of the nonprofit organization, Canine Assistants, told the Orlando Sentinel. “Because we don’t teach them to do that. Their depth of caring for human beings is just amazing to me.”

If Flint detects that Alyssa, now 11, is going to have a seizure, he will lick her, lie on her and bark to alert her family.

“When we hear him bark, we know something is up because he doesn’t bark for any other reason,” Alyssa’s mother, Juliette Palomaki told AP.

Flint’s role in Alyssa’s life goes behind detecting her seizures. He also serves as her seeing-eye dog and provides constant companionship.

“It gives her a companion to enjoy the moments when she is doing things she likes to do,” Palomaki said. “And if she is having a bad day, she will call him and they will just be together.”

Animal behaviorist Brandon McMillan told AP that it’s very easy for children with disabilities to feel isolated.