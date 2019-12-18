Service Dog Has Adorable Encounter with Dug from Up at Walt Disney World

Image zoom King Henry Of Nashville/Instagram

The Most Magical Place on Earth just got a whole lot more magical for one golden retriever.

Henry the service dog — whose owner Jessica Paulsen documents his travels on Instagram for more than 114,000 followers — met another famous pooch when he recently visited Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Florida.

In a video shared on the pup’s Instagram on Sunday, Henry had an adorable encounter with Dug the dog from Pixar’s Up during a character meet-and-greet at the amusement park.

“I have just met you and I love you,” a caption posted alongside the cute clip read, referencing the canine character’s iconic line from the animated movie.

In the clip, a visibly excited Henry and Paulsen approach a Walt Disney World cast member dressed as Dug. As the staffer reaches down to pet his fellow furry friend, Henry gives the character a nuzzle before planting a few kisses on Dug’s nose.

Another video shared on the Henry’s Instagram shows the pooch grabbing a stuffed toy of Kevin — the bird Dug searches for in Up — and presents it to the costumed cast member.

“Furiends please note that Henry is a working dog but Disney days are long and character meets are a great reward for all of Henry’s hard work,” his owner noted in the caption.

Service dogs often visit busy and crowded places like theme parks as a part of training.

In January, an assistance dog Elijah named was able to meet characters at Disneyland as a trainee with the Canine Companions for Independence (CCI).

“It is a really, really good training opportunity because he gets to practice and focus on working around so many different distractions: kids, food and characters in costumes,” Ashley Wilt, a volunteer puppy raiser with the non-profit, told PEOPLE. “We do a lot of age-appropriate socialization and bring them all different places. When they’re young, they don’t go everywhere, but as they get older and show they can handle it, they go everywhere.”