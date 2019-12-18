Service Dog Has Adorable Encounter with Dug from Up at Walt Disney World

Instagram sensation Henry the service dog met his match at Disney's Animal Kingdom

By Gabrielle Chung
December 17, 2019 11:20 PM
The Most Magical Place on Earth just got a whole lot more magical for one golden retriever.

Henry the service dog — whose owner Jessica Paulsen documents his travels on Instagram for more than 114,000 followers — met another famous pooch when he recently visited Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Florida.

In a video shared on the pup’s Instagram on Sunday, Henry had an adorable encounter with Dug the dog from Pixar’s Up during a character meet-and-greet at the amusement park.

“I have just met you and I love you,” a caption posted alongside the cute clip read, referencing the canine character’s iconic line from the animated movie.

In the clip, a visibly excited Henry and Paulsen approach a Walt Disney World cast member dressed as Dug. As the staffer reaches down to pet his fellow furry friend, Henry gives the character a nuzzle before planting a few kisses on Dug’s nose.

Another video shared on the Henry’s Instagram shows the pooch grabbing a stuffed toy of Kevin — the bird Dug searches for in Up — and presents it to the costumed cast member.

“Furiends please note that Henry is a working dog but Disney days are long and character meets are a great reward for all of Henry’s hard work,” his owner noted in the caption.

Service dogs often visit busy and crowded places like theme parks as a part of training.

In January, an assistance dog Elijah named was able to meet characters at Disneyland as a trainee with the Canine Companions for Independence (CCI).

“It is a really, really good training opportunity because he gets to practice and focus on working around so many different distractions: kids, food and characters in costumes,” Ashley Wilt, a volunteer puppy raiser with the non-profit, told PEOPLE. “We do a lot of age-appropriate socialization and bring them all different places. When they’re young, they don’t go everywhere, but as they get older and show they can handle it, they go everywhere.”

