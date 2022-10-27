There's no doubt Joska the service dog has her sea legs.

On Oct. 26, the 10-year-old black Labrador retriever received the Platinum Medallion from Holland America Line in a special ceremony aboard the cruise line's Rotterdam ship.

Holland America Line awards the Platinum Medallion to guests who have spent over 700 cumulative days aboard the cruise line's ships; it is the highest award the company offers to guests for cruising days. Joska, the loyal companion to Cornelia "Connie" Marinussen, who is legally blind, and her husband Cornelis, has accompanied her owners on over 700 nights at sea, helping her pet parents enjoy destinations like Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean.

"Joska is the first service animal to achieve this lofty status, and we wanted to honor her with an event that shows her how special she is to everyone in our company," said Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha. "Registered service animals are always welcome aboard Holland America Line ships, and Joska has become a member of our family. She not only brightens the spirits of everyone on board, but she also allows Connie to do what she loves most, which is to cruise and explore the world."

Holland America Line

Antorcha and Rotterdam's Captain Werner Timmers attended Joska's ceremony and presented the canine with her medallion, which she happily wore. Along with the award, Joska also received her 5-Star Mariner status — the highest level in the cruise line's loyalty program — and dog-friendly gifts from Holland America Line.

Now, the entire Marinussen family is made up of Platinum Medallion members. Connie and Cornelis reached 700 days aboard Holland America Line ships before Joska and have already received their Platinum Medallions.

Holland America Line



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The couple started traveling with Holland America Line in 2013 and has gone on close to 60 cruises with the company. Joska arrived in the Marinussens' life in 2014 and soon started cruising with the pair. The Lab has been on over 50 Holland America Line voyages and is considered one of the world's most well-traveled dogs by the cruise line.