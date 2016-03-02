Senior Volunteer Reads Children's Books to Pittsburgh Shelter Dogs to Keep them Calm and Content

Sandy Barbabella reads to every dog at the Western PA Humane Society in memory of her late and beloved dog Angus

After Sandy Barbabella’s beloved corgi, Angus, died two years ago after a bout with pneumonia, the Pittsburgh grocery cashier was heartbroken, but also determined to do something to honor his memory.

Because Angus loved to sprawl on the floor and listen while she read children’s books aloud, Barbabella wondered: Would homeless dogs at the Western PA Humane Society shelter also be comforted by stories about swashbuckling cats, industrious barn spiders and green eggs and ham?

“I figured there was only one way to find out,” says Barbabella, 74. A few days later, she checked out a stack of picture books at the library, then went to the shelter to volunteer her services.

“I started reading to the dogs at ten in the morning and didn’t leave until five that night,” she tells PEOPLE. “It was so rewarding to give back the love I’d felt for Angus. And I could tell that the dogs loved it. They all perked up when I started reading, and I knew immediately that this was where I should be.”

One day a week, Barbabella is still at it, starting at one end of the dog shelter and working her way down, moving her chair from one cage to the next until every dog has been read to.

Usually, there are 20 to 30 dogs to visit at the no-kill facility, “so I’ll have to read the books three or four times, over and over,” she says. “But the dogs don’t know it. They just like the sound of my voice.”

Friendlier dogs get a back rub while Barbabella reads and points out the book’s illustrations, “but there are also times when I wouldn’t dare stick my hand in the cage,” she says. “”It’s not that they’re mean — they’re just scared and confused. By hearing a friendly voice, I’m hoping they’ll become more trusting, so they’ll be adopted into loving homes.”

Books about animals seem to be the most popular, says Barbabella, especially stories about adventurous dogs. Lassie, Dogzilla and Go Dogs Go, have been all been well-received, she tells PEOPLE.

“You can tell by the way they move their ears and look at you that they’re listening and they understand,” says Barbabella. “I get to know all of the dogs by name because some are there longer than others. When I come in and one is gone, I don’t feel sad, though. Because I know they finally went to a ‘forever home.’”

Barbabella’s story time for canines has made a marked difference in the dogs’ demeanors, says Jane Marcus, the shelter’s volunteer manager.

“The dogs are so relaxed by Sandy’s reading and that’s important in a shelter environment where there can be a lot of noise and stimulation,” she tells PEOPLE. “She proves there are all sorts of things someone can do to help animals at a shelter aside from the normal dog walking, cat cuddling or bunny socializing.”