WATCH: Senior Dogs Will Get a Special Shout Out During Puppy Bowl 2022

Sharkey and his adopter, dog rescuer Lee Asher, are the stars of this 2022 Puppy Bowl Senior Spotlight

The Puppy Bowl isn't all about baby dogs.

During Puppy Bowl XVIII, senior dogs will get a special shout-out, and PEOPLE has an exclusive peek at the adorable moment, which features an older dog named Sharkey.

In the Senior Spotlight clip, viewers are introduced to Lee Asher, an animal lover who quit his corporate job to go on a road trip to rescue dogs and promote pet adoption across the county.

Asher, who documents his work on the new discovery+ show My Pack Life, is now the dog dad to 21 canines he helped save, and recently added another dog to his pack: Sharkey, the star of the Puppy Bowl's Senior Spotlight.

Sharkey is from Family Dogs New Life, a no-kill shelter in Oregon. Before arriving at the rescue, the pooch was living on the streets of Mexico. Now, Sharkey is living the high life at Asher's rescue sanctuary, Asher House, outside Portland, Oregon.

The Senior Spotlight moment shows that Sharkey has become so comfortable with Asher and his canine crew that he has become a permanent member of the pack.

Asher is amazed by the energy and playfulness Sharkey exudes now that he is in a loving home and hopes that others are inspired to adopt a senior pet after seeing Sharkey at his best.

senior dog - puppy bowl Credit: discovery press/ youtube

"To be able to be a part of Puppy Bowl is such a beautiful thing to happen to us. Not only that, but I think the best part about Puppy Bowl (this time) is the fact that I was able to meet Sharkey and show him a whole new way of life. It really has been such a blessing to experience everything that has been happening to the Asher House and our organization!" Asher said of his new pack member.

Pet lovers looking to add a senior pet to this family can learn more at puppybowl.com/adopt.