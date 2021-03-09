Dressed all in green for St. Patrick's Day, "southern gentleman" Swampy "is reaching his golden time at the end of the rainbow," according to St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter

'Down on His Luck' Senior Dog Swampy, 15, Wants to Find a Forever Home By St. Patrick's Day

Swampy the dog is looking to get lucky and find a loving home by St. Patrick's Day.

The 15-year-old bully breed mix recently donned some green leprechaun-inspired attire in honor of the upcoming holiday and to add some festive flair to his adoption listing. Swampy currently lives at the St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter in Lacombe, Louisiana (about 45 minutes outside of New Orleans) and is waiting patiently to meet his forever family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Described as a "southern gentleman" who was "appropriately named for the 'Swampy' bayou he was born and raised in," the canine "is reaching his golden time at the end of the rainbow, yet has never been more down on his luck" after he lost his forever home not once, but twice.

"Swampy's original parent passed away just a few short months ago, leaving him orphaned and alone," the pooch's biography reads. "A kind, homeless individual took him under their wing, but eventually had to give him up too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Swampy the dog | Credit: Emily Hirtle

"He loved both his people unconditionally and now has nothing through no fault of his own," the shelter adds.

According to his bio, Swampy — who is looking for "a kind, warm home with someone to love" — likes to spend "his days sleeping quietly on the raised bed allocated to his kennel run."

He would love a fluffy red blanket in his new home, as that is his favorite item, and he "prefers to be the only dog in your house." The shelter also says that Swampy is "heartworm negative, microchipped, neutered and up to date on vaccinations."

"He still really enjoys going for slow walks and does well on leash, following you wherever you go," they say. "He comes when called and likes to walk right beside you when off leash in the meet and greet yard. He is housetrained and knows commands like 'sit,' although it takes him a little bit to get his butt on the ground — then a little longer to get back up again."

Image zoom Swampy the dog | Credit: Emily Hirtle

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Connick Jr. Says Instafamous Rescue Dog Tuka "Loves Being In Front of the Camera"

Mardi Paws — the organization that hosted its first-ever Dog House Float contest last month, in celebration of Mardi Gras amid the 2021 parade cancellations caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — is partnering with Baldwin Subaru to feature a different harder-to-adopt dog every week on the shelter's website to help the pets find good homes.

"The pandemic continues to throw animal shelters a curve with adoption appointments limited and off-site events very restricted," they write. "There are only three ways animals get out of a shelter: by adoption, by transports, or by euthanasia, and we do not want to see the third choice happening."

On top of the shelter offering a 50% discount on adoption fees through March (not to mention their costume contest through Mardi Paws!), "each dog/cat adopter will receive a green 'Lucky Charm' pet bandana + tote bag with a feeding bowl, toys, and treats," as well.