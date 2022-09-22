Illinois Rescue Searching for a Home for 'Sweet' Senior Rescue Dog Who Adores Getting Tucked in

A senior shelter dog named Sandy is receiving love from across the country after a no-kill animal shelter in Illinois shared her story on social media, but she is still waiting for a home.

On Sept. 14, Erin Buckmaster, the director of the Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg, Ill. posted a video on Facebook of Sandy — believed to be 10 years old — being tenderly tucked in by a shelter employee.

Buckmaster told PEOPLE she first saw the footage she included in the post while checking on the shelter's animals using the facility's cameras.

"I happened to check on Sandy's [camera] and saw them tucking her in," the director said.

"It was just touching, and Sandy is so sweet," she added on why she chose to share the moment on social media.

Courtesy Knox County Humane Society

Buckmaster also shared the Facebook post, featuring several photos of Sandy snuggled up in blankets, to help the senior dog find a home.

"She's been there for a year, so I would love if she could get adopted," Buckmaster said of Sandy, adding that many adopters overlook older, opting for puppies instead.

Seeing her shelter animals find their forever homes is priceless for the director, who chooses to volunteer instead of taking a salary for her role.

Courtesy Knox County Humane Society

"I get paid in adoptions of the cats and dogs, and a dog like Sandy would be a super victory," Buckmaster said.

Sandy's future pet parents should know that Sandy expects to be tucked in every night. Knox County Humane Society isn't sure how the dog picked up the adorable habit, but the shelter's staff is happy to oblige the canine — and it seems others may be as well.

Courtesy Knox County Humane Society

Since the Facebook post featuring Sandy, Buckmaster said she has "gotten calls from all over for Sandy." Hopefully, one of those interested callers will be her perfect match.

Sandy's ideal adopter is a family that lives in a home with older children (over 7) and no cats. Animal lovers interested in adopting Sandy or contributing to Knox County Humane Society's lifesaving work should visit the shelter's website.